Clements named temporary judge-executive for Union Co.

The person who will serve as Union County's judge-executive after the death of Jody Jenkins has been announced.

BREAKING: Joe Clements will act as temporary Judege executive for Union County — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) January 23, 2018

In fiscal court Tuesday morning, it was announced that Joe Clements will temporarily act as judge-executive.

According to the Union Co. government website, Clements is the magistrate for the county's 5th District.

Four months after being indicted by a grand jury, Jenkins was found dead early Sunday. Jenkins was charged with secretly using his official position to gain gifts and money in September of last year.

The coroner determined Jenkins' preliminary cause of death to be the combination of pulmonary edema, enlarged heart, and significant blocking of coronary vessels.

