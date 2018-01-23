Evansville family forced out of home by fire

Firefighters were called to the home on the corner of Judson Street and Sweetser Avenue a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday. (WFIE)

An Evansville family can't stay in their home after a fire late Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the home on the corner of Judson Street and Sweetser Avenue a little after 10:30.

They say the fire had started because of the home's furnace and they were able to cut off the power and get the flames out within about half an hour.

Everyone in the home got out fine, including the dog, but EFD tells us they can't stay in the home right now.

The Red Cross responded and is finding them a place to stay in the meantime.

