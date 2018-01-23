Evansville family forced out of home by fire

Firefighters were called to the home on the corner of Judson Street and Sweetser Avenue a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
Six months of debate ended Monday night as the Evansville City Council approved a solution to the parking problem in the West Franklin Street corridor.More >>
Authorities say the victim was physically restrained for 45 minutes during the attack.More >>
The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation revealed Monday which days students are scheduled to make up for the time they had off during the winter storm.More >>
Buying alcohol on Sunday's in Indiana is a step closer to reality.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.More >>
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
Neil Diamond says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and announces his retirement from touring.More >>
