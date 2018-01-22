Months long debate ends after council changes West Franklin Street parking policy

Six months of debate ended Monday night as the Evansville City Council approved a solution to the parking problem in the West Franklin Street corridor.

Business owners complained that they were required to provide too many parking spaces, and neighbors were worried about all that parking spilling into the streets in front of their houses.

The trick was to strike a balance between the needs of the people who live around the street, and the people who own businesses in the area. They finally came to terms.

Until now, restaurants had to provide one parking space for every for four seats, and one for every three for bar establishments.

The Council voted unanimously to reduce that requirement by 25%. We're told its the first change to the parking policy since the 1960's.

"One thing after another has happened--we're talking six months," Council President Jim Brinkmeyer told 14 NEWS. "I think there's been movements on both sides, and we were able to come up with an ordinance for the neighbors to be happy with and allow additional growth on Franklin Street."

It's a policy change that, business owners along the street say, has a huge impact in how the corridor and city can develop.

Residents nearby said they didn't want that reduction to be any more than 25%, so they can, too, park in front of their homes.

"This is something that everybody can live with," Lamasco Neighborhood Association President Fred Mulfinger commented. "This 25% reduction in parking will give a stimulus to business, but it also won't overwhelm Franklin Street or the neighborhood. Along with the permit parking the council approved last month, it's all part of the comprehensive plan that the consultants devise.. that will solve some of the issues. The neighborhood association and neighbors are very happy to see this."

Just last month, the Council passed a parking permit option for residents in the area. It allows neighbors to apply for a permit to guarantee a spot in front of your house, along with police enforcement.

City officials hope the permitting option becomes more useful, now that they've reduced the parking requirement for businesses.

