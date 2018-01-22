EVSC reveal snow make up days

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation revealed Monday which days students are scheduled to make up for the time they had off during the winter storm.

Snow Day 1 will be a virtual make up day. Assignments will be made by January 30.

Snow Day 2 is also a virtual make up day. Assignments will be made by February 13.

Snow Day 3 will be made up on Monday, February 19.

Snow Day 4 will be another virtual make up day. Assignments will be made by February 27.

Snow Day 5 will be made up on Friday, April 20.

