Sunday alcohol sales nearing reality - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sunday alcohol sales nearing reality

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE file) (WFIE file)
INDIANA (WFIE) -

Buying alcohol on Sunday's in Indiana is a step closer to reality.

Monday, the Senate approved a bill to repeal the ban of Sunday sales. It now moves to the House, which is expected to vote soon on its own Sunday sales proposal.

Both measures would allow stores to sell carryout alcohol on Sundays between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly