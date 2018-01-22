Residents working to try and save Newburgh Community Pool

A lot of public pools around the Tri-State are closed right now for the winter season.

On Friday, January 19, the Newburgh Town Council made an announcement that the Newburgh Community Pool will not be reopening - partly due to revenue. Lots of people in the area, who frequently visited the pool, say something has to be done.

"We met on Saturday, a group of us, and discussed what we could do as far as fundraising goes for the pool because we were just shocked," Newburgh Resident Molly Synder said. "Blown out of the water by it because no one knew about it."

The Newburgh Town Council says the pool costs about $100,000 a year to operate, but revenue has been about $40,000. Officials also say attendance is low and the pool is deteriorating.

For Sylvia Will who's lived near the pool since in 1986 - this comes as a shock.

"I would hate to see it go," Will said. "I get tired sometimes in the summer of people parking in my yard, using my bathroom and all that but in the winter I miss seeing all the kids out playing and everything and hearing their voices and laughing. There has to be some way that we can afford to keep this going."

That's what a GoFundMe page and new Facebook group called Newburgh Pool Pals is aiming to do.

"People really loved this pool and it gives the kid something in this community to do," Synder said. "There is not much for children in this community to do. It's exercise, it's outdoors, it's important for them."

"There is nowhere for the kids to go swimming around here expect to Boonville or Evansville," Will said. "I think we spend a lot of money on other things. I think we need to take care of our kids and make it a safe place where they can play."

Snyder says she and other members of the Newburgh Pool Pals group will be meeting with the Town Council and Parks Board to voice their concerns soon.

