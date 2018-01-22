Suspicious person reported on USI campus

The University of Southern Indiana is investigating several reports of a suspicious-looking person on campus.

University officials said they received at least two reports of a suspicious person on campus last week.

We spoke with several students. Most told us this is the first they are even hearing of the incidents. University public safety investigated those reports and so far have not identified any suspects.

When asked if they felt safe on campus at night, students tell us more could and should be done with lighting on campus to help them feel safe.

"I was shocked because, I come from a small town, so I'm not really like scared, so I didn't know that it would happen here," said freshman Yesica Mejia.

Another student we spoke with didn't want to be identified but said the campus could do more to improve safety.

"It was late at night that when I got back from the REC, working out or from a night class that I felt like lighting wasn't really adequate and if I had to park far away from my apartment it was kind of scary," the student told us.

Other students tell us that the campus could use more emergency stations.

USI says students should practice safe travel and have a buddy when walking at night on campus.

