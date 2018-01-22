Friends, co-workers reflect on Judge-Executive Jenkins' impact

Jody Jenkins was found dead in a rental home early Sunday off of Highway 60 near Morganfield.

Preliminary autopsy reports show he died of a combination of pulmonary edema, an enlarged heart and significant blockage of the coronary vessels.

Jenkins was the Judge Executive in Union County since 2007.

Amidst the accusations Jenkins was under, his co-workers really wanted him to be remembered as a man that cared for his county and that worked tirelessly for the citizens.

Jiten Shah is the executive director of GRAAD. Jenkins once served as president of GRAAD's board of directors and was close friends with Shah.

"Unfortunately all of the great things he did has been kind of overshadowed with unfortunate incidents," Shah said. "And again, right or wrong, I'm talking about the Jody that I knew. The Jody and the family that we knew. It's a very great loss for GRAAD and especially for Union County as well."

Jenkins' magistrates on the court were deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death.

"He was a father, a husband, brother, he had a lot of family," Magistrate Gary Day explained. "Good guy. He did a lot for this county in more ways than people know I think."

"He was a friend of us members on the court. He was a friend to the employees of the county," Magistrate Joe Wells said. "He treated the employees well. Employees liked him. They liked working for Judge Jenkins. He was just a friend of Union County."

The fiscal court is set to meet Tuesday to appoint a temporary replacement for Jenkins. Governor Bevin has 30 days to find a replacement that will last until the end of Jenkins' term.

