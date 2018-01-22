Man taken to hospital after alleged attack by fellow inmate with boiling water, razor

An inmate at the Vanderburgh County Jail is hospitalized after he was attacked by another inmate with boiling water and a razor.

According to the press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Sherrell Brooks, 44-years-old, of Evansville, was seen by a confinement officer leaving his jail cell and going into the video visitation area. Brooks approached another inmate and threw boiling water onto the inmate.

The boiling water caused burns to the victim's neck and torso.

The release states Brooks and the other inmate then started fighting before an officer tried to break them up. The officer ordered the two men to the ground, but they did not comply and continued fighting.

In the press release it states the officer noticed a laceration on the victim's face. After seeing the cut, the officer struck Brooks in the side to make him release the victim.

After finally getting Brooks to the ground, a razor blade was seen by the officer, next to Brooks' hand. Once the victim was out of the room, Brooks allowed himself to be handcuffed.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his cuts and burns. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.