Knights hoping experience helps with sectional prep

The Castle Knights wrestling team is preparing for sectionals and this season the team has a lot of experience.

The Knights have six seniors and five juniors, making that experience invaluable. This past weekend the Knights took second at the SIAC conference tournament and now all of their focus is on sectionals.

This team feels they can be special. They have been wrestling together for years and push one another to be the best they can be, helping build on the successful culture that has been built at Castle.

The older guys know what to expect in the post season and they are hoping to pass that knowledge down to the younger classmen.

"They get along pretty well together, a hard working group of kids," Coach Bob Harmon explained. "A lot of them have been on the varsity for a while now and I just think it's a pretty good group of kids."

