Pothole season returns

It's that time of year again.

Transportation officials tell us every year after we see extreme temperatures, potholes will form.

That's because the roads and materials are expanding and contracting. Drivers tell us that it is just something that they have to deal with because of the weather changing.

Transportation officials tell us they have already started patching the roads and they want you to report potholes you see by calling the pothole hotline at 812-435-6000 or on Twitter using #EVVPotholes.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.