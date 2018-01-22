Big Brothers Big Sisters new program to work with law enforcement

Big Brothers Big Sisters has announced a new way for kids to interact with law enforcement and firefighters.

It is called the "Bigs with Badges" program. Once a week, officials from Evansville's Police and Fire Departments and the Boonville Fire Department will meet with kids during their schools lunch period.

The idea of the program is to show kids the positive impact first responders have. Officials say it's a gesture that will go a long way.

"Just a few hours a month, the outcomes we see for our kids are outstanding," Eric Smith, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, explained. "We see an increase in scholastic competence, a decrease in risky behaviors, higher graduation rates and that's just from a couple of hours. Just from somebody taking time out of their day to spend one-on-one with a child."

Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers with their mentor program. If you would like to join, or want more information about the program, click the following link: Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

