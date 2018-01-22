Central City man accused of sexual abuse of a child

Kentucky State Police have charged a Central City man with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.

Troopers say the investigation began September 2, 2017.

They say Matthew Burch, 34, of Central City sexually abused a child under the age of 12.

Burch is now in the Hopkins Co. Jail.

The crime is felony, punishable by five to ten years in prison.

