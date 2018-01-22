Central City man accused of sexual abuse of a child

It's that time of year again, Potholes season.Transportation officials tell us, every year after we see extreme temperatures, potholes will form.More >>
It's that time of year again, Potholes season.Transportation officials tell us, every year after we see extreme temperatures, potholes will form.More >>
The Union County coroner determined Jenkins' preliminary cause of death to be the combination of pulmonary edema, enlarged heart, and significant blocking of coronary vessels.More >>
The Union County coroner determined Jenkins' preliminary cause of death to be the combination of pulmonary edema, enlarged heart, and significant blocking of coronary vessels.More >>
Animal control is removing what appears to be a large number of cats from a home in Evansville.More >>
Animal control is removing what appears to be a large number of cats from a home in Evansville.More >>
Big Brothers Big Sisters has announced a new way for kids to interact with law enforcement and firefighters/More >>
Big Brothers Big Sisters has announced a new way for kids to interact with law enforcement and firefighters/More >>
Authorities say the victim was physically restrained for 45 minutes during the attack.More >>
Authorities say the victim was physically restrained for 45 minutes during the attack.More >>
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.More >>
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.More >>
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.More >>
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.More >>
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.More >>