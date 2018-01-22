ISP: Pike Co. wife shoots, kills husband in self-defense - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

ISP: Pike Co. wife shoots, kills husband in self-defense

PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) -

Indiana State Police are investigating after a domestic dispute turned deadly.

Troopers say a 911 call came in late Sunday night from a home on North 10th Street in Petersburg.

They say 46-year-old Brian White was shot and killed.

Troopers say he had been an a physical confrontation with his wife and reached for a gun.

After a brief struggle, they say she was able to take control of the gun and shoot her husband in self-defense. 

Troopers say she ran to another nearby house for help.

The investigation in on-going. 

