3 Daviess Co. inmates charged in attack, hate crime

Three inmates from the Daviess Co. Detention Center are charged with kidnapping.

Authorities say 31-year-old Lyderrick Jones, 25-year-old Preston Williams, and 19-year-old Eric Burroughs attacked another inmate on January 11.

They say 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with significant injuries. Authorities say the victim was physically restrained for 45 minutes during the attack.

They say the FBI is now investigating the case as a hate crime.

The three suspects now have an additional $50,000 bail.

Williams is facing murder and manslaughter charges from a case in 2016.

