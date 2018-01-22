KY Attorney General announcing new way to fight opioid epidemic

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear will announce new actions to fight the opioid epidemic.

He has a news conference scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central time Monday at the state capitol in Frankfort.

Beshear's office hasn't said what the new actions he'll announce, but the attorney general's office has launched several efforts in the past.

Those efforts include a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies that make opioids, urging doctors to promote other pain management treatments, and creating a prescription disposal program where people can easily get rid of excess painkillers.

You can watch the announcement live right here.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.