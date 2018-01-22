TRAFFIC ALERT: Diamond Ave. ramp closed for sewer project - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Diamond Ave. ramp closed for sewer project

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A construction project starting Monday could make your drive a little longer. 

The ramp from Diamond Avenue to southbound 41 will be closed. 

It's part of a sewer project for the new Hucks on North Fares Avenue. 

The closure is expected to last until February 12th. 

