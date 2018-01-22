Driver arrested after car crashed into Deaconess Midtown

Columbia Street is back open in Evansville after a car crashed into Deaconess Midtown.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Monday near the ambulance entrance.

Police tell the driver is okay, but was arrested.

Authorities say 36-year-old Aaron Baughn is in jail facing an OMVWI charge.

No one inside the hospital was hurt.

Lauren Artino is live with the story on Sunrise.

Happening now: Deaconess midtown crews are cleaning up after a car smashed into the side of their building early this morning..The driver is ok. pic.twitter.com/BpntAzmOU9 — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 22, 2018

