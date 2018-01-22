Driver arrested after car crashed into Deaconess Midtown - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Driver arrested after car crashed into Deaconess Midtown

Car crashes into Deaconess Midtown (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

 Columbia Street is back open in Evansville after a car crashed into Deaconess Midtown.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Monday near the ambulance entrance.

Police tell the driver is okay, but was arrested. 

Authorities say 36-year-old Aaron Baughn is in jail facing an OMVWI charge. 

No one inside the hospital was hurt. 

