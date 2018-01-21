IHSAA Releases Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings

Here are the pairings for the IHSAA GIRLS basketball sectionals, that begin, on Tuesday, January 30.

All semifinals will be Friday, February 2. All championships will be Saturday, February 3.

--Class 4A at Central H.S.--

Tues: Jasper vs. Harrison

Castle plays Jas./Harr. winner Friday.

Tues: Reitz vs. Central

North plays Reitz/Central winner Friday.

--Class 3A at Mt. Vernon--

Tues: Heritage Hills vs. Mt. Vernon

Gibson So. plays HH/MV winner Friday.

Tues: Boonville vs. Bosse

Memorial plays Boon/Bosse winner Friday.

--Class 3A at Princeton--

Tues: Southridge vs. Vincennes Lincoln

Sullivan plays S'ridge/Lincoln winner Friday.

Tues: Pike Central vs. Washington

Princeton plays PC/Wash. winner Friday.

--Class 2A at Forest Park--

Tues: Perry Central vs. North Posey

Tell City plays PC/NP winner Friday.

Tues: South Spencer vs. Forest Park

Mater Dei plays SS/FP winner Friday.

--Class 1A at Loogootee--

Tues: Loogootee vs. Orleans

Vincennes Rivet plays Loog./Orleans winner Friday.

Tues: Barr-Reeve vs. Shoals

Washington Catholic plays BR/Shoals winner Friday.

--Class 1A at Springs Valley--

Only 5 teams in this one, so only 1 game Tuesday.

Tues: Springs Valley vs. Tecumseh

NE Dubois plays SV/Tecum. winner Friday.

Also Friday: Cannelton vs. Wood Memorial

