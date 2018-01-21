Former caregiver of deadly police shooting victim speaks out

We've learned more about the man in the center of a Boonville Police-involved shooting. 58-year-old Marshall Coleman of Boonville died after a confrontation with Boonville Police on Friday.More >>
Four months after being indicted by a grand jury, Union County Judge-Executive Jody Jenkins was found dead early Sunday.More >>
Kentucky State Police arrested a Grayson County woman they say is in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall. Mackall was reported missing in July 2016. He was last seen leaving a party around 4 a.m.More >>
A church built in the early 1900s is growing, and to try and accommodate that a new one is in the works.More >>
With her BAC doubling the legal limit, an Evansville motorist was taken into custody after driving her vehicle on a pedestrian only trail.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
