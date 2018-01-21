Eickhoff ready to get back on the mound

We're just a few weeks away from the beginning of spring training when pitchers and catchers report to their respective teams.

For Phillies' pitcher and Mater Dei alum Jerad Eickhoff, it can't come soon enough.

Eickhoff had his toughest season as a pro last year battling multiple injuries.

First, he went on the 10-day disabled list in June with a strained back.

After missing nearly three weeks, he then returned and had a month's worth of solid outings before suffering another setback: nerve irritation in his throwing hand which ultimately put an end to his season.

Since then, he has gone through rehab and feels ready to return to the mound for the Phillies in 2018.

Eickhoff and the rest of Philadelphia's pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, Florida on Valentine's Day.

