KSP: Woman in connection with kidnapping, murder arrested

Kentucky State Police arrested a Grayson County woman they say is in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall.

Mackall was reported missing in July 2016. He was last seen leaving a party around 4 a.m. His body was later found inside a toolbox, which was floating in Spring Fork Creek in Grayson County.

Investigators believe Mackall was strangled or suffocated and that the murder happened in Daviess County.

KSP said detectives charged 59-year-old Melanie Howard with Murder, Kidnapping, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Unlawful Imprisonment.

Howard was arrested on Friday and is in the Grayson County jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.