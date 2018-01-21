OCU Women's Basketball vs. Ohio University-Chillicothe

In a rematch of yesterday's contest, the Oakland City University women's basketball team hosted the Hilltoppers of Ohio University-Chillicothe, in the Johnson Center. After leading 42-13 at the halftime break, OCU was able to improve to 6-11 on the year, winning 84-46.

Alicia Wilson led all scorers in the contest, going 10-16 from the field, posting 23 points. Aricka Prentice made 7-9 from the floor, notching 18 counters to go with eight rebounds and three blocked shots, while Olivia Carroll added 16 points and a game best nine rebounds. Emma Lander came off the bench to post 12 points, while Emily Pitkin hauled in nine rebounds and blocked three shots.

Katie Unger and Debra Hill each scored eight points to pace the Hilltoppers, followed by seven bench points from Halo Dobbins. Emily Davis and Makenzie Barr each came up with six scores, while Unger and Victoria Cox tied for a team best seven rebounds.

As a team, OCU made 36-74 (48.6%) of their field goal attempts, including 6-18 (33.3%) from beyond the arc. OU-Chillicothe connected on 19-64 (29.7%) of their shot attempts, going 6-27 (22.2%) from long range. The Oaks made 6-7 (85.7%) of their free throws, compared to 2-8 (25.0%) for the visiting Hilltoppers.

The Lady Oaks held a 49-39 rebounding advantage, while each team grabbed 17 offensive boards. OCU handed out 25 assists in the win, compared to 12 for OU-C, while the Oaks won the turnover battle 23-12.

Next up for the Lady Oaks is a home contest on Tuesday, January 23, in the Johnson Center, against Kentucky State University.

Courtesy: Oakland City University Athletics