Aces fall to Bradley

The University of Evansville women's basketball team dropped a home contest to MVC foe Bradley, 117-59, on Sunday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

The Aces were led by graduate guard Hannah Noe who scored a game-high 23 points while playing in all 40 minutes of action. Also in double-figures for Evansville was junior guard Kerri Gasper with 13 points, adding five rebounds and three assists. For the Braves, Gabi Haack led the way with 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while five other Braves finished with double-figure scoring performances.

Bradley raced out of the gate in the first quarter building a 29-0 advantage before Evansville got on the board with a layup by Gasper with 2:53 remaining in the period. To end the opening quarter, Noe scored the last five points for the Aces as Bradley took a 39-7 advantage into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the Braves' lead grew to 39 at 56-17, but the Aces' offense found its rhythm as UE went to the halftime break trailing 62-26. Evansville shot 7-17 (41.2%) from the field in the second frame while Bradley continued its hot-shooting streak, going 9-18 (50%) from the field.

The Braves continued to shoot the ball well in the third quarter as Bradley hit 11-17 shots from the field while holding the Aces to 38.5% (5-13) shooting as BU took a 90-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

The final quarter featured nine of the Aces' 19 points being scored by Noe as Bradley earned the 117-59 win.

Bradley out-shot the Aces, 64.4% (47-73) to 33.9% (21-62) while the Braves also won the rebounding battle, 48-23.

Evansville takes to the road for a pair of MVC contests this upcoming weekend starting with a Friday night showdown at Valparaiso before taking on Loyola on Sunday morning.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Athletics