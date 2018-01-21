Groundbreaking begins on 40-year in the making project

A church built in the early 1900s is growing, and to try and accommodate that, a new one is in the works.

A groundbreaking was held Sunday for the new Saint Mary Catholic Church in Ireland. This is a project more than 40 years in the making.

We're told it'll cost about $7-million to build.

Church project managers said the new place of worship will fit over 700 people.

"We are trying to stay fairly true to the architect of the church that we have now," said Parish Council President and Project Manager Pat Gress. "If you look at the two from the front, they look very, very similar."

We're told construction on the church should begin in early March and wrap up in mid-2019.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.