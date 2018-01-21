Man arrested after admitting to firing gun several times

The press release from the Evansville Police Department (EPD) states, Matthew Wilkey, 20-years-old, of Evansville was taken into custody after officers were called to Sweetser Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday. (Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff)

Reports of shots fired in the area of Sweetser Avenue resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old Evansville man.

The press release from the Evansville Police Department (EPD) states, Matthew Wilkey, 20-years-old, of Evansville was taken into custody after officers were called to Sweetser Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday. Three people were detained while officers conducting an investigation.

In the investigation process, Wilkey admitted to firing the gun several times. The gun was not in Wilkey's possession though.

According to the press release, a woman, who was with Wilkey, was in possession of the gun. Wilkey gave the gun back to the woman, who is licensed to carry the gun, prior to officers arrival.

The gun was taken as evidence.

During the arrest, Wilkey made a threat to an officer, the release states. Wilkey was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for Carrying a Handgun Without a Permit and Intimidation.

