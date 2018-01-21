Motorist arrested after driving Jeep onto pedestrian only trail

With her BAC doubling the legal limit, an Evansville motorist was taken into custody after driving her vehicle on a pedestrian only trail.

According to the press release from Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department, Tara Evans, 33-years-old, of Evansville was seen speeding through a parking lot on the University of Southern Indiana's (USI) campus around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. A sheriff's deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Evans disregarded the deputy and continued onto the USI-Burdette Park Trail.

The release states the vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed when it collided with a concrete pylon. After hitting the pylon, Evans put the Jeep into reverse and backed into the sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle.

When asked by the deputy where she was, Evans replied, "Driving to a friends house off Schutte Road."

Evans told the deputy she had been drinking alcohol before the crash. The release states a field sobriety test was conducted on scene and a certified chemical breath test was conducted at a different location.

Evans' BAC was determined to be .18%, more than double the legal limit. She has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

