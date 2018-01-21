Union Co. Judge-Exec found deceased 4 months after grand jury indictment

Four months after being indicted by a grand jury, Union County Judge-Executive Jody Jenkins was found dead early Sunday.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Union County Coroner Steven Schause told 14 News foul play is not suspected at this time. Jenkins, who was charged with secretly using his official position to gain gifts and money in September of this year, was found deceased inside a rental property in Sturgis, Kentucky around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Jenkins' cause of death has yet to be determined, an autopsy is set for Monday, according to Coroner Schause.

We will update this story with new information when it is made available.

