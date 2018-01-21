Union Co. Judge-Exec found deceased 4 months after grand jury indictment

With her BAC doubling the legal limit, an Evansville motorist was taken into custody after driving her vehicle on a pedestrian only trail.More >>
With her BAC doubling the legal limit, an Evansville motorist was taken into custody after driving her vehicle on a pedestrian only trail.More >>
Four months after being indicted by a grand jury, Union County Judge-Executive Jody Jenkins was found dead early Sunday.More >>
Four months after being indicted by a grand jury, Union County Judge-Executive Jody Jenkins was found dead early Sunday.More >>
Coroner Lockyear conducted the autopsy and determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshots to the torso, which caused internal bleeding.More >>
Coroner Lockyear conducted the autopsy and determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshots to the torso, which caused internal bleeding.More >>
Authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect(s) after a man was found on Saturday with a gunshot wound.More >>
Authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect(s) after a man was found on Saturday with a gunshot wound.More >>
The Evansville Police department has arrested a man they believe is responsible for dozens of vending machine break-ins.More >>
The Evansville Police department has arrested a man they believe is responsible for dozens of vending machine break-ins.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Five children were injured on Saturday when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.More >>
Five children were injured on Saturday when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>