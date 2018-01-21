Coroner determines cause of death for Union Co. Judge-Exec Jenkins

Four months after being indicted by a grand jury, Union County Judge-Executive Jody Jenkins was found dead early Sunday.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the Union County coroner told 14 News foul play is not suspected at this time. Jenkins, who was charged with secretly using his official position to gain gifts and money in September of last year, was found deceased inside a home in the 5000 block of 60 west Morganfield around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The coroner determined Jenkins' preliminary cause of death to be the combination of pulmonary edema, enlarged heart, and significant blocking of coronary vessels. According to the coroner, the official cause of death cannot be determined until toxicology results are returned to the medical examiner's office.

We will update this story with new information when it is made available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.