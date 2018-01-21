Coroner determines cause of death for Union Co. Judge-Exec Jenki - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Coroner determines cause of death for Union Co. Judge-Exec Jenkins

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

Four months after being indicted by a grand jury, Union County Judge-Executive Jody Jenkins was found dead early Sunday.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the Union County coroner told 14 News foul play is not suspected at this time. Jenkins, who was charged with secretly using his official position to gain gifts and money in September of last year, was found deceased inside a home in the 5000 block of 60 west Morganfield around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The coroner determined Jenkins' preliminary cause of death to be the combination of pulmonary edema, enlarged heart, and significant blocking of coronary vessels. According to the coroner, the official cause of death cannot be determined until toxicology results are returned to the medical examiner's office.

We will update this story with new information when it is made available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Sunday alcohol sales nearing reality

    Sunday alcohol sales nearing reality

    Monday, January 22 2018 7:51 PM EST2018-01-23 00:51:26 GMT
    (WFIE file)(WFIE file)

    Buying alcohol on Sunday's in Indiana is a step closer to reality.

    More >>

    Buying alcohol on Sunday's in Indiana is a step closer to reality.

    More >>

  • Mt. Vernon Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Saturday shooting

    Mt. Vernon Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Saturday shooting

    Monday, January 22 2018 7:33 PM EST2018-01-23 00:33:48 GMT
    (Raycom Image)(Raycom Image)

    Through investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Kyle Butler for two counts of attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and criminal recklessness.

    More >>

    Through investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Kyle Butler for two counts of attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and criminal recklessness.

    More >>

  • Residents working to try and save Newburgh Community Pool

    Residents working to try and save Newburgh Community Pool

    Monday, January 22 2018 7:32 PM EST2018-01-23 00:32:56 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A lot of public pools around the Tri-State are closed right now for the winter season. On Friday, the Newburgh Town Council made an announcement that the Newburgh Community Pool will not be reopening - partly due to revenue. Now lots of people in the area, who frequently visited the pool say something has to be done. 

    More >>

    A lot of public pools around the Tri-State are closed right now for the winter season. On Friday, the Newburgh Town Council made an announcement that the Newburgh Community Pool will not be reopening - partly due to revenue. Now lots of people in the area, who frequently visited the pool say something has to be done. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly