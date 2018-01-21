Mt. Vernon Police searching for suspect after 6th St. shooting

Authorities ask for the public's assistance in locating a suspect(s) after a man was found on Saturday with a gunshot wound.

In the press release, Mount Vernon Police stated they received several calls saying gunshots were heard in the area of East 6th Street. Shortly after those calls came in, officers responded to Roadhouse Liquors where they found a male gunshot wound victim.

The time of the shooting was not mentioned in the release.

According to the victim's statement in the press release, the shooting did take place in the area of East 6th Street, which is where the calls of shots fired originated.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a light colored SUV with dark window tinting.

If you have any information in regards to the suspect or the location of the suspect, please contact the Mount Vernon Police Department, 812-838-8705.

