Castle and Memorial square off in SIAC tournament - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Castle and Memorial square off in SIAC tournament

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

After a week-long weather delay, the girls SIAC tournament championship was held between Castle and Memorial.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly