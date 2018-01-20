Officials: Serial vending machine thief caught

The Evansville Police department has arrested a man they believe is responsible for dozens of vending machine break-ins around the Tri-State.

Officials said the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and EPD conducted a joint investigation in the Burdette Park area.

Authorities said detectives set up surveillance on vending machines because of multiple break-in reports.

The sheriff's office said law enforcement saw 41-year-old Collin Smith drilling a locking mechanism out of one of the vending machines.

Detectives said when Smith left the area, they looked at the machine and found metal shavings on the ground and the money bin was missing.

We're told officers followed Smith after he got into an SUV. The sheriff's office told 14 News deputies stopped the SUV and arrested Smith and the driver, 40-year-old Mandy Lee Saxer.

Officials told us Smith said he committed around 30 thefts from vending machines in the Tri-State over the last year.

Authorities said businesses lost over $20,000 in damages to the machines as a result of the thefts.

Smith and Saxer are in the Vanderburgh County jail and are facing theft and criminal mischief charges.

