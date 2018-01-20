Owensboro joins National Women's March movement

Hundreds of thousands gathered around the nation Saturday, wielding signs and sporting pink hats at Women's Marches in numerous cities. It is the second such protest since Donald Trump entered the White House. The movement made it's way to the Tri-State as well. Dozens of people met at the Owensboro riverfront to march together.
Hundreds of thousands gathered around the nation Saturday, wielding signs and sporting pink hats at Women's Marches in numerous cities. It is the second such protest since Donald Trump entered the White House. The movement made it's way to the Tri-State as well. Dozens of people met at the Owensboro riverfront to march together.
We have new details released on the driver accused of hitting and killing a teen sledder in Newburgh.
Two EVSC soccer coaches are in jail and held on no bond after they were arrested on drug charges.
Firefighters are working to extinguish flames at an Evansville residence.
We're learning shocking new details about an attack on a Spencer County babysitter, just one stop in a string of attacks Thursday morning, all from one suspect. The man accused in a bizarre multi-state crime spree, 46-year-old Edward Warriner, remains in the Daviess County Jail. {PREVIOUS: KSP: Suspect in officer involved shooting charged with attempted murder of police officer} Authorities say Warriner stole several vehicles Thursday morning and tried t...
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
Melbourne police say the girl suffered serious puncture wounds all over her body. It happened Thursday afternoon inside of a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive.
