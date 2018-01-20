Owensboro joins National Women's March movement

Hundreds of thousands gathered around the nation Saturday, wielding signs and sporting pink hats at Women's Marches in numerous cities. It is the second such protest since Donald Trump entered the White House. The movement made it's way to the Tri-State as well. Dozens of people met at the Owensboro riverfront to march together.

The movement comes down to one word: empowerment. Women, men, and children of all ages marched together Saturday afternoon with passion, pride, and a feeling of hopeful promise for the future across the country and in Owensboro.

Maegan Hagan organized Owensboro's Women's March. She said, "This is what democracy looks like."

Protestors cheered for change in a world where women are joining together to take a stand.

"It is empowering for women. It is empowering for immigrants. It is empowering for science. It is empowering for everything that's good in this world," said Hagan. "We're all mothers. We're all sisters. We're all wives. We deserve the same treatment."

Hagan and the dozens of men, women, and children of all ages marched along the riverfront calling for change.

"We're going to keep coming back every year because this is never going to happen again, and that is my promise," said Hagan.

Saturday's march marks 23 protests for Hagan in the past year since President Trump took office. She was at the Women's March in Washington D.C. one year ago.

She has been traveling the country to share her passion in this way. Now, she is running for an Owensboro City Commissioner position.

Many of the women she has met along the way are running for local offices, too.

"Every day we wake up and we fight this current administration because we know we can do better. We know we have it in us to do better," says Hagan.

Hagan read a letter to children promising hope and change.

One woman spoke to the crowd through tears saying, "We just need to march for those who can't."

Hagan sported a sign that read, "I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot except."

