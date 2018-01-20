IN HS wrestling SIAC Tournament held at Castle - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

The Indiana high school wrestling schedule has reached the final day of the regular season for most, if not all schools, and locally it capped off with a flourish: the SIAC wrestling tournament.

All eight schools battled Saturday morning and afternoon at Castle High School for conference bragging rights.

Wrestlers also used the tourney as a great competitive warmup for Saturday's sectionals.

