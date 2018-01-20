EVSC soccer coaches arrested, facing drug charges

Two Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation soccer coaches are in jail and being held on no bond after they were arrested on drug charges.

According to a police report, Blake and Brock Gourley were stopped by an Evansville Police officer Friday night after they ran a stop sign at Covert and Lodge Avenue.

The report states Blake Gourley was the driver.

We're told the officer asked the Gourleys and another man, 24-year-old Ryan Kennedy, to step out of the car.

They said the officer found a clear tube in the center console with a rock-like substance in it inside the car, a syringe with brownish colored liquid and 14 capsules of a greenish powder inside.

Blake Gourley told a detective the capsules contained Kratom. He claimed it's something he uses to get off opioids, authorities said.

According to the EVSC's athletics page, Blake is the head girls soccer coach at Harrison and Brock is the assistant girls soccer coach at Harrison.

We reached out to EVSC for a comment and were told they are unable to comment on personnel matters.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.