Crews extinguish flames at Evansville residence

Firefighters quickly extinguished flames at an Evansville residence.

Shortly after 1 p.m., crews responded to the 900 block of Pfeiffer Road for a potential fire at a home.

After crews arrived on the scene, they requested officers from the Evansville Police Department to assist with traffic in the area.

The Evansville Fire Department says the fire was contained to one corner unit upstairs where it started.

One neighbor told us she saw black smoke billowing out the window.

We're told firefighters cut a hole in the roof and quickly put the fire out.

Officials said no one was injured.

