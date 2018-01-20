Knights work through snow days in route to SIAC tournament

Schools cancelling this week did affect a lot of sporting events with a lot of cancelled and postponed games, but it did not affect the Castle Knights wrestling team as they prepare for the SIAC tournament on Saturday.

Yes of course some of the guys weren't able to make it to some of the work outs, but for the most part these guys stayed on schedule and they are all ready to make weight Saturday.

The weather played its role no doubt, but the Knights say it may have actually helped them as they look to get a big conference win.

"The hardest part was probably getting kids in here," Head wrestling coach Bob Harmon explained. "If they could make it they could make it, if they couldn't they couldn't, and actually it was kind of nice we got to sleep in a little bit and then get a practice in, we had a window from noon to 2 [p.m] when they could come in and practice and then they had to be out of here and then just played it day by day."

