Williams scores twice in 4-1 win over Bulls

After taking all three meetings so far this season in Birmingham, the season series shifted back to Evansville for the first time this season, as the two teams met for the first of two games in two nights at Ford Center. Despite a close first period, the Thunderbolts would pull away in the second period and not look back, winning 4-1.

Dave Williams would open the scoring at 4:29 after a feed from the corner got to the front of the net by John Scorcia, making it 1-0 with another assist going to Brendan Mitchell. The Bulls would come back to tie after an Evansville turnover at the blueline led to a shot getting through Tomas Sholl, scored by Graham Yeo to make it 1-1 at the 15:20 mark. The second period would see Evansville regain the lead, as Sean Reynolds would snipe home a pass from behind the net by Nick D’Avolio to make it 2-1 at the 2:45 mark, also assisted by Mike Fazio. Dylan Clarke would extend the lead to 3-1 after finding a loose puck in the Birmingham slot, sniping it past Mavric Parks at the 12:01 mark. The third period would be mostly scoreless, as Birmingham failed to get a single shot on a late power play, before Williams would steal the puck in the neutral zone and score on the ensuing breakaway, sealing the score, 4-1.

Williams would lead the way with two goals, Reynolds would finish with a goal and assist and Clarke would add a goal as well. Tomas Sholl finished off with 22 saves on 23 shots for his 12th win of the season. These two teams meet again for Star Wars Night tomorrow, face-off at 7:15 p.m. CST, and the special jerseys for tomorrow’s game will be auctioned off following the contest’s conclusion.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts Media Dept.