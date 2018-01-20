Lady Aces basketball clipped by Redbirds

We're learning shocking new details about an attack on a Spencer County babysitter, just one stop in a string of attacks Thursday morning, all from one suspect. The man accused in a bizarre multi-state crime spree, 46-year-old Edward Warriner, remains in the Daviess County Jail. {PREVIOUS: KSP: Suspect in officer involved shooting charged with attempted murder of police officer} Authorities say Warriner stole several vehicles Thursday morning and tried t...More >>
Animal control is removing what appears to be a large number of cats from a home in Evansville.More >>
Coroner Lockyear conducted the autopsy and determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshots to the torso, which caused internal bleeding.More >>
The Newburgh Community Pool is closing down for good. The Newburgh Town Council made the announcement via a press release.More >>
The Newburgh Town Council has decided to reopen French Island Trail to traffic.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
Investigators have still not discovered what motivated Stephen Paddock to embark on the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history but determined that he researched SWAT tactics ahead of the massacre and...More >>
