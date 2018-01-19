New details on Spencer Co. babysitter attack in string of bizarre crimes

Debra Hall talks to 14 NEWS at her home in Reo, Indiana after her grandson's encounter with Edward Warriner.

We're learning shocking new details about an attack on a Spencer County babysitter, just one stop in a string of attacks Thursday morning, all from one suspect.

The man accused in a bizarre multi-state crime spree, 46-year-old Edward Warriner, remains in the Daviess County Jail.

Authorities say Warriner stole several vehicles Thursday morning and tried to abduct a woman in Owensboro. Then later, they say he choked and robbed a woman at her home in Reo.

We went to Spencer County and tracked down the woman who called 911.



Debra Hall lives next door to her daughter and grandson. Hall tells us, Warriner had forced his way in when the babysitter was looking after her grandchild.

"He told her his car broke down and he wanted to use her phone," Hall relayed to us what the babysitter had told her, moments after the event. "I guess she thought something was off, so she tried closing the door. He shoved the door and came on anyway and started choking her."

While this was happening, Hall says she and her husband were next door in their living room.

"I was getting ready to come over," explained Hall. "We saw Lydia's (the babysitter) car leave. My husband said, 'oh, maybe she's got car trouble, somebody's going to work on her car.' And, it wasn't maybe five minutes, we see her running across here with (the grandson), and we get her in the house and she could barely talk. (The grandson, of course, is crying, he's only three. He's telling us, that this man choked LaLa."

We went to the Daviess County jail to get answers from Edward Warriner on Friday. Warriner had initially told jailers he would speak to our reporters. When our crews arrived, we learned Warriner had backed out of the interview.

Back in Reo, the Halls are grateful their little grandson and his babysitter wasn't severely hurt.

"I thank God that he didn't hurt her or my grandson, you know, that would've broken my heart," said Hall.

Warriner remains in the Daviess County jail on a $500,000 full cash bond.

