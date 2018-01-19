Tri-State schools dealing with snow days differently

School districts across the Tri-State called off school for much of the week. While kids are often excited to get the time off, they still have to make the time up in one way or another.

Posey County Schools give parents the option at the beginning of the year to either have paper packets sent home with kids on snow days or do virtual learning.

In Kentucky, Ohio County schools have missed several days already. The district said they'll have a makeup day February 18, and decide the rest of the makeup days later in the year. They do not do virtual days because the district feel students learn better in front of a teacher.

The Warrick County School Corporation has posted its makeup days on the web and isn't putting e-learning into practice until next year.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Cooperation has built-in snow days, but they can also choose to do a virtual day where students still have class from home. For students who don't have access to e-learning the district has community partners who help out to ensure all students have equal learning opportunities.

