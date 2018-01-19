Indiana’s Mason Toye Selected No. 7 Overall in MLS SuperDraft

Indiana University’s Mason Toye was selected with the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2018 Major League SuperDraft by Minnesota United FC on Friday.

Toye becomes the 46th Indiana player selected in the MLS Draft since the league's inception in 1996. In modern MLS SuperDraft era dating back to 1996, Toye is the 11th Hoosier to be taken in the first round.

IU has had a player selected in three-straight drafts after Tanner Thompson was selected by Minnesota United FC last year and Femi Hollinger-Janzen was drafted by the New England Revolution in the 2016 SuperDraft.

Earlier this month, Toye signed a Generation adidas deal with Major League Soccer, foregoing his final three seasons of eligibility with the Hoosiers.

Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas which sees a handful of top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players signed by MLS to Generation adidas contracts and made available in the SuperDraft.

Toye had a remarkable season in Bloomington, earning Top Drawer Soccer First-Team Freshman Best XI honors, as well as being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-Big Ten. The South Orange, N.J. native was also named First-Team United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region and to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Toye led the Hoosiers and tied for the conference lead with 10 goals on the season. He also dished out a pair of assists to total 22 points on the year, netting five game-winning goals for the Hoosiers.

Courtesy: IU Media Relations