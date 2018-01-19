Aces primed for return of track and field

The University of Evansville men's and women's track and field teams will compete for the first time since 1985 when the Purple Aces travel to compete at the Fort Wayne Duals in Fort Wayne, Ind. in the teams' first indoor meet of the season.

At the Fort Wayne Duals on Saturday, the Aces will compete against Butler, Detroit Mercy, Fort Wayne, IUPUI, Morehead State, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, MVC rival Valparaiso, and Wright State. Saturday's events get under way at 11 a.m. on the track with the women's distance medley relay while all field events begin at 11 a.m.. The day's events conclude at 3:40 p.m. on the track with the men's 4x400 meter relay.

The Aces' indoor schedule continues on February 3 with a trip to Southern Illinois for the Don Denoon Invitational. The indoor regular season concludes with a trip to the EIU Friday Night Special in Charleston, Illinois on February 16 before UE takes to the Missouri Valley Conference Championships February 24 and 25 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Evansville opens its outdoor schedule on March 17 with a trip to the Stan Lyons Invitational hosted by Butler in Indianapolis, Ind. on March 17. The Aces then make their second trip to SIU on March 23 and 24 before competing in the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational in Owensboro, Ky. on April 6. The final two outdoor meets of the season will prepare the Aces for the postseason as Evansville competes in the Austin Peay Invitational in Clarksville, Tenn. on April 13 and 14 and the Lenny Lyles/Clark Wood Invitational hosted by Louisville on April 27 and 28. The MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held May 11 through 13 in Terre Haute, Ind. hosted by Indiana State.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations