NFHS Coach of Year for Boys Soccer - Bill Vieth

Evansville Memorial Head Boys’ Soccer Coach, Bill Vieth has been named the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) Coaches Association 2016-17 Central Sectional Coach of the Year for Boys Soccer. The Central Section includes the states of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

This award recognizes Coach Vieth as one of the elite coaches in our section and as Indiana State Coach of the Year. Coach Vieth was nominated for this distinction by our state’s governing body, the Indiana High School Athletic Association. The IHSAA and NFHS Coaches Association recognizes Coach Vieth as a leader in the sport of soccer, shaping the lives of student-athletes whom played for him, and contributing in a positive way to our community.

Once again, Congratulations to Bill Vieth on his selection as Central Sectional Coach of the Year for Boys Soccer.

Courtesy: Memorial High School