Town Council opens French Island Trail 5 days after teen's death

The Newburgh Town Council has decided to reopen French Island Trail to traffic.

They closed the road earlier this week after a deadly sledding accident. Police say 16-year old Davis Collier was sledding when she slid into the road, into the path of an oncoming car.

According to a statement from the council, no sledding is allowed until further notice. Right now they are reviewing the circumstances at the park as it pertains to future sledding.

