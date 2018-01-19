Thunderbolts to host Birmingham doubleheader

Last weekend, Evansville would manage to grab a point in Peoria, before returning home to face the same Rivermen, along with the Mississippi RiverKings. With wins in both home contests, the Thunderbolts took 5 out of 6 points to remain in third place. Now, the Thunderbolts continue their five-game homestand with a doubleheader against the Birmingham Bulls.

Weekend In Review:

The weekend started in Peoria, where the Thunderbolts had struggled to hold their third period lead earlier in the season and fall in overtime. Unfortunately, history would repeat itself and Peoria would storm back in the third period and ultimately win in a shootout, 4-3. John Scorcia was able to tally his first hat trick of the season, though. The following night, the Thunderbolts would host the Rivermen and would build a 3-0 lead, as Sean Reynolds scored his first SPHL goal and Frank Schumacher, along with Robbie Hall, would score as well. The third period would begin with a scrap between Alec Hagaman and Mark Petaccio, and the Rivermen would build enough momentum to score twice in the third period to make it a one-goal game. However this time the Bolts would persevere with a 3-2 lead in regulation. The final game on Sunday would pit the Thunderbolts against the Mississippi RiverKings, and the Thunderbolts would dominate most of the game, backed by a hat trick by Tyler Vankleef. Hall and Mark Petaccio would add goals and Tomas Sholl backstopped the Bolts to victory with 33 saves.

The Weekend Ahead:

The Thunderbolts have two games this upcoming weekend, on Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20, against the Birmingham Bulls. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. CST. Saturday’s contest is also the much-anticipated Star Wars Night and the Thunderbolts will wear special Star Wars themed uniforms, which will be auctioned off after the game.

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls Record: 7-17-4, 18 Points, 10th Place Evansville 17-18 Record vs Bulls: 3-0 Leading Goal Scorer: Josh Harris (9 Goals) Leading Point Scorer: Josh Harris (18 Points) Primary Goaltender: Mavric Parks (4-15-3, 3.40 GAA, .911 Save%)



This past Friday and Saturday, the Bulls took on the Ice Flyers in Pensacola. On Friday, the Bulls would score twice in the third period to take a 3-2 lead, only to relinquish the lead to Pensacola, and the Ice Flyers would then score in overtime to win by a 4-3 score. Simchuk, Alexander Taulien and Nate Mitton were the Bulls goal scorers. The Bulls would fall again on Saturday night, 5-2, with both goals coming from Taylor Dickin. Following the weekend, the Bulls had a Tuesday night matchup against the Huntsville Havoc. The Bulls would carry a 3-2 lead into the third period off goals by Brandon Fehd, Craig Simchuk and Taylor Dickin. The Havoc would storm back in the third however, with two goals in the period and skating away with a 4-3 win.

Transactions:

1/13: Jackson Leef returned from loan to Brampton Beast (ECHL)

1/15: Cory Melkert returned from loan to Wichita Thunder (ECHL)

1/15: Nick Lazorko placed on 21-day injured reserve

1/17: Nick Wright signed to contract

1/17: Tyler Vankleef loaned to Wichita Thunder (ECHL)

About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area’s only professional hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc. www.evansvillethunderbolts.com

Courtesy: Thunderbolts