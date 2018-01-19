Parents, kids escape cabin fever with Sky Zone fun

Sky Zone has seen an increase since schools have been closed all week.

Sky Zone has been hosting their "Toddler Time Glow." This allows a chance for parents and kids, under five-years-old, to get out enjoy jumping on trampolines.

Parents say it's been fun getting out of house and avoiding cabin fever.

"We've been here before for Toddler Time and they just love it, it's so much fun," explained Megan Bartley, a parent. "Little kids make friends and it's just great to see him interacting with others."

"We've seen a lot of new families come through that have never even tried Sky Zone before, so we love snow days," Liberty DeWig, Sky Zone General Manager, said.

Sky Zone officials say they have even had extended hours during the recent snow days. Friday night they will have another glow day for ages six and up.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.