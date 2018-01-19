Henderson police looking for suspect after Rural King theft

If you know who this man is, call Crime Stoppers (Rural King).

The welder is valued at $500 (Rural King).

Henderson police are looking for a man they say stole from Rural King.

Surveillance footage shows the man stealing a Hobart Welder on December 31. We're told the welder is valued at $500.

Officers say if you know anything about the man, call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

