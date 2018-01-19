More than 60 cats rescued from Evansville home

Three men are in the hospital and crews more than 60 cats from an Evansville home on Friday.

The owner of the home in the 2500 block of Lodge Avenue told us she should have called for help, but she thought she was doing the felines a favor. She said she only owns six cats and a dog, but rescued the other cats from the cold weather.

Happening now: Dozens of cats being rescued out of an Evansville home. This is in the 2500 block of Lodge Avenue. Result of a welfare check. Told a woman and her 3 adult children were living here pic.twitter.com/EDNlgk07Fz — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) January 19, 2018

A prearranged welfare check brought investigators with Adult Protective Services to the home.

"It's very rare that we take people out of their homes due to safety concerns," said Samantha Meredith with APS.

Investigators say the homeowner estimated between 60 and 70 cats were inside the home where she and her three adult sons with disabilities live.

"We called EPD to come out because of the condition of the home and we thought it was appropriate for it to be reported," Meredith said. "Just the amount of cat urine (and) feces making a layer on the floor. They had no food and that was also a health concern. That, in my definition, is deplorable but everyone has their own way of living."

The homeowner was allowed to keep two cats and her dog. Our crew on the scene said the homeowner seemed relieved about the rescue.

