Animal control removing dozens of cats from Evansville home

Animal control is removing what appears to be a large number of cats from a home in Evansville.

Our crew on the scene in the 2500 block of Lodge Avenue is still waiting to get information from officials, but they can see several cats being removed from the home.

Happening now: Dozens of cats being rescued out of an Evansville home. This is in the 2500 block of Lodge Avenue. Result of a welfare check. Told a woman and her 3 adult children were living here pic.twitter.com/EDNlgk07Fz — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) January 19, 2018

They say at least two people were also being put into an ambulance.

This is a developing story.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.